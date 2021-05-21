Air quality advisory issued

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - The state has issued an air quality health advisory for parts of New York, including the eastern Lake Ontario region.
State health and environmental conservation officials are concerned about ozone levels.
The advisory is from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday.
Officials say hot weather causes ozone to form at ground level. Automobile exhaust and out-of-state emissions are the main sources of this ground-level ozone and are the most serious air pollution problems in the Northeast.
When ozone levels are high, young children, those who exercise outdoors, those involved in vigorous outdoor work, and those with respiratory disease such as asthma should consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity.
Ozone levels are generally highest in the afternoon and early evening. When outdoor levels of ozone are elevated, going indoors will usually reduce your exposure.
Ozone levels generally decrease at night.
People with symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain, or coughing should consider consulting their doctor.
