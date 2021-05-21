Aldene Rose Bostic Klock, of Adams Center

ADAMS CENTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Aldene Rose Bostic Klock passed away May 19, 2021 to be with her Lord. She was with her loving family and under the care of Jefferson County Hospice.
Aldene was born in Havre, Montana to her parents Dewey and Ella Bostic. She graduated from Havre High School in 1954 and worked numerous jobs in Havre. For a short time, she attended Seattle Pacific College in Seattle, Washington.
On December 19, 1956 she married S/SGT Darrell Klock at the Van Orsdel Methodist Church in Havre. Darrell was in the Air Force stationed at the 778th AC&W Squadron in Havre. After his discharge in September 1957, they moved to Philadelphia, NY. They have three daughters, Duella (Michael) Monti, Lakeville, MA; Kimberley Wright, Adams Center, NY; LaWanda (Steve) Shaver, Henderson, NY; five grandchildren, Darrell (Christine), Courtney (Barry), Lineen, Morgan (Michael), Kristia (Joe), four great-grandchildren, Olivia, Grant, Colin, Graysen and several nieces and nephews.
While in Philadelphia, Aldene worked in the village office. In 1968 they moved to Adams Center and Aldene worked for the South Jefferson School District as a bus driver and for JRC in Watertown. She retired after 20-25 years respectfully.
She was a member of the Adams Center Fire Department Auxiliary, The Circle of Friends Quilt Club and ARC of Jefferson Co. She was also a former member of the Red Hat Club and The Sweet Adeline Chorus both of Watertown.
Aldene enjoyed quilting, sewing, singing and dancing. She loved picking on her kids, no matter where or when it was. She was a loving and forgiving wife, mother and friend. She loved life and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Per Aldene’s wishes she will be cremated with a Celebration of Life to be held on June 19th at 11:00AM at the Adams United Methodist Church with Pastor Melissa McCarthy officiating. Private burial will be in Sanford Corners Cemetery, Calcium, NY.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson Co., Adams United Methodist Church or ARC of Jefferson Co.
The family wants to thank all the staff and nurses for the excellent care Aldene was given at The Hospice House, Watertown. These people deserve a medal for the work they are trained to do. God Bless You All.
Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com
