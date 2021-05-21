Aldene Rose Bostic Klock, of Adams Center

On December 19, 1956 she married S/SGT Darrell Klock at the Van Orsdel Methodist Church in Havre. Darrell was in the Air Force stationed at the 778th AC&W Squadron in Havre. After his discharge in September 1957, they moved to Philadelphia, NY. They have three daughters, Duella (Michael) Monti, Lakeville, MA; Kimberley Wright, Adams Center, NY; LaWanda (Steve) Shaver, Henderson, NY; five grandchildren, Darrell (Christine), Courtney (Barry), Lineen, Morgan (Michael), Kristia (Joe), four great-grandchildren, Olivia, Grant, Colin, Graysen and several nieces and nephews.