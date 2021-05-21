CALCIUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Barbara J. Lawler, 88, formerly of Estero, Florida, passed away peacefully in the late hours of Thursday, May 20, 2021 at the home of her son, under the loving care of her family and Jefferson County Hospice.
Barbara was born on March 21, 1933 in Brooklyn, New York, daughter of the late Earl and Ester (Diaz) Clark.
She attended school in Philadelphia, New York, and worked for a thermostat company in Watertown for a time. She was later employed in the Cafeteria of Indian River School District for 17 years.
On January 18, 1950 she married Louis C. Lawler at St. Josephs Catholic Church in Philadelphia. Louis passed away on July 13, 2017.
She is survived by two sons, Tim (Lynn) Lawler and Douglas Lawler; a daughter, Karla Lawler; a sister, Gail Orimenko; and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A daughter, Cynthia Lawler predeceased her on December 7, 2019.
A graveside service will be held at a date and time to be announced in Sanford Corners Cemetery, Calcium.
Arrangements are with Northridge Cremation Chapel, owned and operated by Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., and condolences can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
