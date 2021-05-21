Frederic Remington Museum - Day at the Museum

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
The Frederic Remington Art Museum will be open extended hours for our first event of the summer season, Night at the Museum, on Friday, June 11 from 5-8 PM. Guests are invited to a wonderful evening of art, classic cars, delicious food, and live music. Admission is free.
The BandRoom Band, sponsored by the St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union, will provide guests with live music in the Eleanor Vilas McNally Courtyard. They are a progressive rock group based out of Ogdensburg, NY. The members include Ryan McNally on keyboards and vocal, Nate McNally on drums, Gerard Powers on saxophone and vocal, Sloane Ryan on clarinet and vocal, and Sadie Smith on bass guitar. They will be playing pop, rock, and jazz from the 1950s to the present, with some original music in between.
In addition, guests can also enjoy dinner and something sweet outside while listening to the music. The St. Lawrence Sandwich Co. and Kench’s Ice Cream food trucks are both scheduled to park on the Museum property for the event. The St. Lawrence Sandwich Co. will offer a variety of sandwiches, salads and beverages, and Kench’s Ice Cream will have an assortment of frozen treats.
Classic and antique cars from Seaway Cruisers Classic Cars Club, Inc. are scheduled to ‘cruise-in’ and park in front of the Museum for the evening. If you are interested in antique, classic and customized vehicles this is a great opportunity to take pictures and talk to the owners of these magnificent cars.
In the Museum, guests will be able to tour the Albert P. and Addie P. Newell Galleries filled with Remington’s art, as well as the 2021 Members’ Juried Art Exhibition now on display in the Richard E. Winter Gallery and Torrey Family Gallery. Guests are invited to view the art in person or anytime in an online gallery at www.fredericremington.org.
The exhibit is on display until September 12, 2021. Many of the works are for sale with one third of the proceeds benefiting the Frederic Remington Art Museum, and two thirds going to the artist.
Visitors are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the evening on the grounds at the Museum. To comply with state guidelines and keep employees and guests safe, limited tables in the courtyard will be spaced 6 feet apart, and guests are asked to only sit with their immediate party. Directional flow will be indicated and will include 6-foot markers. Hand sanitizer will be available inside and outside the Museum. The Museum will comply with mask guidelines set by St. Lawrence County, NY State, and the CDC.
The Frederic Remington Art Museum is located at 303 Washington Street, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.