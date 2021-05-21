General Brown golfers optimistic about sectionals

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - The General Brown golf team is hoping for big things come sectional time. A talented group of golfers is the reason why.
The Lions are off to a 9-0 start at the top the season.
General Brown is optimistic when sectional play is held at Colgate in early June, although the Lions will still be tested in Frontier League play. A meeting with South Jefferson is on the horizon.
Coach Jim Covey is not surprised by the play of his team this year.
You can hear from him in the video, along with players Nate Heller and Kacy Lennox.
