Grab your shorts & t-shirts

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s going to be another hot one.
We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds today. Temperatures are likely to reach the mid-80s and some areas could get into the upper 80s.
It will be cloudy overnight. Lows will be in the 60s.
There’s a very slight chance of rain Saturday morning and a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. It will be breezy with highs in the mid-70s.
There’s a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. Highs will be around 70.
Monday will be mostly sunny and more seasonable. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
It will be partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid-70s both days.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-60s.
