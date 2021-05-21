Highlights & scores: boys’ lacrosse, girls’ lacrosse & track

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was a boys’ Frontier League lacrosse overtime thriller in Dexter Thursday night.
Two of the best teams in the league faced off as General Brown hosted Indian River.
It was 12-11 General Brown in the fourth quarter. Corey O’Connor winds and fires, increasing the Lions’ lead to 13-11.
The Warriors answer: Rowan Marsell dents the back of the net. Indian River is down 13-12.
With under a minute left Connor McMahon scores on the doorstep tying the game at 13 and it’s on to overtime.
With under a minute left in OT, Gabe Malcolm ends it, giving the Lions a 14-13 overtime win.
Boys’ lacrosse: Carthage vs. Watertown
The Carthage Comets hosted Watertown in another boys’ Frontier League lacrosse contest.
In the second quarter, it’s 3-1 Watertown. Vince Lavarnway buries the blast, putting the Cyclones up 4-1.
Then it’s Jack Clough on the doorstep with the tally. Cyclones are on top 5-1.
With the score 7-1, Kian Combs splits the pipes and it’s now 8-1 Watertown.
Carter Kempney answers but Watertown beats Carthage 13-4.
Girls’ lacrosse: South Jeff vs. Indian River
In girls’ Frontier League lacrosse from Adams, it was South Jefferson entertaining Indian River.
In the first half, Macy Schultz takes the feed down low and scores and it’s South Jeff up 1-0.
Then it’s Romy LeClair picking a corner -- 2-0 South Jeff.
Madeline Barney scores off the free position as South Jeff beats Indian River 23-2.
Track & field: Massena vs. Clifton-Fine vs. Norwood-Norfolk
Massena and Clifton-Fine were at Norwood-Norfolk in Northern Athletic Conference track and field action.
On the boys’ side, Massena’s Ryan Deshane took first in the 110 hurdles and long jump, while Soggo Jacobs won the 400 hurdles and Aaron Binion topped the discus. Massena won all three relays.
Norwood-Norfolk’s Owen Haas won the 100, 200, and 400 meters, while Carson Colbert legged out first place the 3200. Clayton Reed won the high jump and triple jump. Collin Bromley threw the longest shot put. Clifton-Fine’s Aiden Benzel won two races: the 800 and 1600 meters.
For the girls, Norwood-Norfolk swept first place in all events: Emma Wells took firsts in the high jump, long jump, and triple jump. Madeleine Elliott won the shot put and discus.
Sydney Daniels topped the 100 meters. Maddy Dineen captured the 200, 400, and 3000 races.Sharon Colbert won the 800 and 1500 meters, and the 400 hurdles. Kiley Tebo bested the 100 hurdles.
The Flyers won all three relays. Massena’s Mya McSurdy took second in the 400 and third in the 200 meters. Clifton-Fine’s Karina Benzel came fourth in the 200 and the 400.
Thursday’s local scores
Boys’ high school lacrosse
Watetown 13, Carthage 4
General Brown 14, Indian River 13 (OT)
Canton 15, OFA 10
Girls’ high school lacrosse
South Jefferson 23, Indian River 2
Massena 11, Potsdam 8
Salmon River 23, Canton 13
High school baseball
Malone 15, Potsdam 5
Heuvelton 14, Edwards-Knox 10
High school softball
Carthage 9, Sackets Harbor 4
General Brown 16, South Lewis 15
Madrid-Waddington 22, Tupper Lake 7
Colton-Pierrepont 9, Norwood-Norfolk 8
OFA 21, Salmon River 1
OFA 18, Salmon River 0
Massena 11, Canton 10
St. Lawrence Central 17, Gouverneur 10
Malone 24, Potsdam 7
Morristown 3, Harrisville 2
Hammond 12, Edwards-Knox 5
High school golf
South Jefferson 5.5, Thousand Islands 1.5
South Jefferson 7, LaFargeville 0
Canton 226, Tupper Lake 297
Boys’ track & field
Massena 92, Clifton-Fine 13
Norwood-Norfolk 81, Clifton-Fine 15
Massena 64, Norwood-Norfolk 51
Potsdam 78, Malone 60
Girls’ track & field
Massena 71, Clifton-Fine 6
Norwood-Norfolk 130, Clifton-Fine 1
Norwood-Norfolk 114, Massena 17
Potsdam 78, Malone 60
