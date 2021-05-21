Jeanette M. Spencer, 86, of Raymondville

Throughout her life, Jeanette was an active parishioner of St. Raymond’s Church, Raymondville, NY, and was involved in the Alter Rosary Society, the Parish Council, and later in years served as a Lector. She was an active member of the American Legion, Post 925, Norfolk, NY and served as President of the Ladies Auxiliary, she was also instrumental in orchestrating several fundraisers throughout the Community. Jeanette also performed duties as an Election Inspector for several years and was a volunteer for Massena Hospital Auxiliary.