ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Loyd (Lon) C Barker Jr, 71, of Adams, passed away on May 19, 2021 at home. There are no services. A celebration of his life will be held at a later time.
Arrangements are with the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams, NY.
Born June 2, 1949 in Carthage, son of Loyd & Mary Louise (Futia) Barker, he graduated from Augustinian Academy.
He held various jobs during his lifetime. He most enjoyed his time as a cook at the Adams Center Inn and after he became disabled, he loved raising great danes.
A first marriage to Cecelia Drake ended in divorce.
He married Vicky Constance on November 23, 1985.
Lon was an avid reader, enjoyed being assistant coach for Pop Warner football and he loved old westerns. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and holidays drinking bourbon slushies and making meatballs with family.
He is survived by his wife, Vicky (Constance) Barker, his children, Loyd (Lonny) Barker III and wife Kimberly, Mellissa and husband David Carr, Jonathan and wife Courtney Barker, Jarrod Barker and friend Karli Kukula, Kielleen and husband Derek Hamilton, grandchildren, Caleb and wife Katelyn Barker and Kaitlyn & Johnny Moore in Florida, Hailey & Hannah Carr, Annabella and Boe Hamilton, Aaron, Jace and Aiden Barker, Kollin and Kase Barker and great granddaughter Emory Rose Moore, a sister Jan LaRock and niece Trisha and husband Eric Covey.
He is predeceased by his ex wife Cecelia, brother in law Jerry LaRock and parents, Loyd & Mary Lou.
In lieu of flowers, donations made be made in Loyd’s memory to the South Jefferson Rescue Squad, PO Box 126, Adams NY 13605
Condolences may be made at www.piddockfuneralhome.com
