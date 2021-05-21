7 News interview: Watertown City Council candidate Jason Traynor

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - We continue our interviews with candidates for Watertown City Council.
Jason Traynor sat down with 7 News anchor John Moore.
He says he supports having three city pools and wants more done to support the disabled community.
Traynor says he’d work to improve bus service and get more roads fixed.
He’s in favor of allowing recreational marijuana dispensaries in the city.
We want to not that since the interview was recorded, city leaders decided there will be no tax increase in the new city budget.
