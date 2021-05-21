NY’s attorney general unveils police reforms, draws criticism from police union

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - New York Attorney General Letitia James announced police reforms Friday to hold officers more accountable for use of lethal force.
The proposal, called the Police Accountability Act, is being introduced in Albany now.
It would mandate that lethal force be used as a last resort only, after all other options have been exhausted.
It would also limit the justification for the use of lethal force and establish criminal penalties for officers who use excessive force, given the circumstance.
“Accountability in these cases is rare. In most cases, officers who kill individuals are not even charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one,” said James.
The AG’s announcement drew sharp criticism from a large police union.
The president of the New York City Police Benevolent Association wrote, “This sweeping proposal would make it impossible for police officers to determine whether or not we are permitted to use force in a given situation.”
He went on to say, “The bottom line: more cops and more regular New Yorkers are going to get hurt.”
