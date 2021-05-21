Potsdam High School helps feed families in school district

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Potsdam High School is helping feed families in the school district.
A food pantry established by the Positivity Club has been in operation for weeks.
Hundreds of items are available.
Parents or students can sign up for groceries at the high school’s web site. It’s all anonymous and all the work is done by the school club.
“We noticed in town, or especially in our area, we know there are a lot of people who are in need and we wanted to get that out there and provide,” said J.C. Batich, Positivity Club vice president.
“Especially with COVID recently, I think a lot of people have been hit really hard. So we felt this was a cause that would really hit home with people,” said Naddie Wheeler, Positivity Club president.
It got off the ground with $3,500 in donations. Now St. Lawrence County Community Development is funding it.
Within weeks, the Food Bank of Central New York will start supplying it.
