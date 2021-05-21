Power outages reported throughout Jefferson County

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Power outages are being reported in the city of Watertown and other communities throughout Jefferson County.
According to the National Grid power outage map, nearly 3,200 customers in the area are affected.
In the city of Watertown, there’s no electricity on Arsenal and Coffeen streets, two of the heaviest-traveled roads in the city.
Traffic lights are affected. Emergency officials say it’s important to treat intersections where the lights aren’t working as 4-way stops.
National Grid said it’s working to find the cause of the outage. Officials said it doesn’t appear that electric usage during this hot weather is related. Crews are checking the substation on Route 12F for any problems.
We’ll update this story when we get more information.
