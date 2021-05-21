Second suspect in alleged kidnapping scheme freed from jail

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Both suspects in an alleged kidnapping scheme in Ogdensburg are now free without bail.
This week, 33 year old Michael Larock and his father, 51 year old William, were charged with attempted grand larceny and coercion.
Police say the two threatened to kidnap two children if the family didn’t pay them money.
William Larock was already free. On Friday, Michael Larock was freed as well.
His attorney, Brian Barrett, offered a few more details about the case.
“I think the DA’s office is talking about one specific incident. Someone had gone to somebody’s house, left a note that was a threatening note, threatening that person’s children and law enforcement acted appropriately,” he said.
Barrett says, however, that his client, Michael Larock, did not leave the note.
Michael Larock was released Friday after the district attorney’s office opted against a preliminary hearing in Ogdensburg City Court.
