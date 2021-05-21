Stefanik defends GOP opposition to January 6 commission

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - North country congresswoman Elise Stefanik is defending Republican opposition to a commission which would investigate the riots of January 6 at the Capitol.
The commission passed the House of Representatives this week, but most Republicans voted against it.
That’s even though a Republican congressman from the Syracuse area, John Katko, negotiated with Democrats how the commission would work, how Republicans and Democrats would have equal say.
The commission is supposed to be similar to the commission congress set up after the attacks of September 11, 2001. It would attempt to answer basic questions like who was behind the January 6 riots, and why the police weren’t better prepared.
But Stefanik, who is now the third highest ranking Republican in the House, called the commission a “Pelosi commission” Friday, in reference to the top Democrat in the House (and frequent Republican target) Nancy Pelosi.
She told Washington bureau reporter Kyle Midura “Overwhelmingly Republicans opposed it because it did include the partisan priorities of Nancy Pelosi.”
“While I respect my colleague John Katko, there are numerous provisions in that commission that frankly were not negotiated according to the majority of Republican members,” she said.
“We want a truly bipartisan commission.”
Democrats originally wanted to appoint the majority of members to the commission, but agreed to compromise with Republicans on a 50-50 split. They also agreed to a Republican demand for influence over the commission’s subpoena power.
They would not agree to change the mission of the mission from investigating what happened January 6, to more broadly investigating political violence.
Stefanik said that is what Republicans want.
“I believe we need a commission that has a broad scope to address the rise of political violence broadly, not just on January 6th, but looking back to last year, the destruction of federal buildings across the country, the BLM riots, the fires, the looting, as well as the targeting of Republican members of congress on the baseball field during baseball practice,” she said.
Democrats have accused Republicans of trying to, essentially, change the subject, by raising the issue of civil unrest. They argue the events of January 6 - when rioters tried to stop congress from certifying Joe Biden ass the winner of the presidential election - are unique, and warrant a separate, thorough investigation.
The commission is not likely to pass the senate.
Stefanik continues to be one of President Trump’s ardent defenders, and when asked Friday whether she believes the 2020 election was stolen, she responded this way:
“I believe that Joe Biden is president of the United States. He is signing bills and we are seeing the ramifications of his policies.
“When it comes to the 2020 election, there are election irregularities and election concerns when it comes to security and ballot integrity that I think we need to address as we head into the mid-terms in 2022 and even our local elections this year.”
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.