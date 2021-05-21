Tri-county region sees 21 new COVID cases

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties announced Friday that they have 21 new cases of the coronavirus.
Jefferson County
Jefferson County reported 12 new infections.
Since the pandemic began, the county has had 7,049 cases of the virus.
Five people are hospitalized.
The number of deaths remains at 86.
Officials said 6,827 people have recovered from COVID since the pandemic started.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County reported 7 new cases.
Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 7,416 cases of COVID-19 and 96 deaths.
There are 4 people hospitalized due to the coronavirus.
Officials said 99 cases are active and 7,221 cases have been released from isolation.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported 2 new cases, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 2,333.
The death toll remains at 30.
Four people are hospitalized.
Officials said 2,249 people have recovered from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
