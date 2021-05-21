Woman dies after being hit by pickup truck in Rodman

RODMAN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 69-year-old Rodman woman is dead after she was struck by a pickup struck Thursday afternoon.
State police say Virginia Galaydick was walking west around 3 p.m. on the shoulder of Freeman Creek Road, where she lived, when she was hit by the truck, which was driven by 18-year-old Garrett Fuller of Mannsville.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Fuller, who was not injured, was evaluated at the scene, but there were no signs of drug or alcohol impairment.
The investigation is continuing.
