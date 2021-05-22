Clarkson celebrates Class of 2020

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Renowned technology and engineering school Clarkson University recognized nearly one thousand 2020 and late-2019 graduates with a commencement ceremony this weekend.
Speaking at the event were W. John Kress, curator emeritus at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History and Nagi G. Naganathan, president of the Oregon Institute of Technology.
Kress spoke to graduates about climate change, saying, “You, the graduating class, are the generation that must be at the vanguard of a global movement to promote change in a right direction. It is most important that you as emerging citizens of our planet should graduate from Clarkson University with a new awareness and concern for the Earth.”
Naganathan, a Clarkson graduate, advised graduates build on the relationships they’ve made at school.
“Life is full of forks and surprises and resets. You all handled it beautifully in 2020 when it came up and to deal with a pandemic too, and persisting and graduating too. I am very proud to be a part of this 125 year storied history of Clarkson and I am deeply grateful for the start I got here,” Naganathan said.
The graduates celebrated this weekend earned 636 bachelor’s degrees, 263 master’s degrees, and more than 40 doctoral degrees.
