Claude B. Fuller, 96, of the town of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Claude B. Fuller, 96, passed away on May 14, 2021 at the Samaritan Summit Village where he had been a resident.
He was born on June 30, 1924, in Fowler, NY, son of the late Clarence and Nellie Fuller.
He served in the US Army and was honorably discharged on September 23, 1947 as a Private First Class.
Mr. Fuller worked as a farm hand for many years.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 25th at the Riverside Cemetery in Gouverneur.
