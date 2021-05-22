Diane M. Ames, 77, of West Carthage

WEST CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Diane M. Ames, 77, of 11 N. Jefferson St., West Carthage, died Friday afternoon, May 21, 2021 at St. John’s Episcopal Hospital in Queens, from complications after a fall.
Diane was born on October 16, 1943 in Carthage, the daughter of the late George E. and Rose M. (Stewart) Bezanilla. She was a 1961 of Carthage Central High School and went on to attend Potsdam State. She married Harry O. Ames on December 28, 1963 in Black River. She worked at Gray’s Flower Shop, Luther & Scanlin Insurance, Freight Yard Gifts and for many years was a computer aide for the Carthage Central School District, retiring in 1995. For many years, the couple has wintered in New Smyrna Beach, Florida where she loved taking long walks on the beach.
Diane could often be found tending to her beautiful gardens, flowers, and grounds at her home. She helped many gardens get established in the Carthage area and other areas of the country. She loved playing cards and hosting family outings which displayed her passion for cooking, especially during the holidays. She was also ready for an adventure and traveling to foreign country’s was a passion. She was a member of the Carthage Area Hospital Auxiliary and was well known for her silk flower arrangements which were sold at the gift shop in the hospital. She was a member of the Red Hats Society, was a very gifted painter, an excellent seamstress and loved watching and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband: Harry of West Carthage, two sons, Jeff and Kellie of Deferiet and Mark and Marguerite of Mooresville, NC, 4 grandchildren; Nicholas, Marianna, Spencer and Samantha Ames, a sister, Deborah Siler of Raleigh, NC, two brothers, David Bezanilla of San Francisco, CA and Bruce Bezanilla of Cape Vincent, four nieces and four nephews. A brother, Michael Bezanilla and a niece, Kathryn Bezanilla died previously.
Memorial services will be held at 12:00 pm on Friday, May 28 at St. James Catholic Church, Carthage with Rev. Donald A. Robinson officiating. Friends may call at the church on Friday from 11:00am until the time of the service. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home.
Memorial donations may be made to Carthage Area Hospital Auxiliary, 1001 West St. Carthage, NY 13619. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.
