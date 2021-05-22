Diane M. Ames, 77, of West Carthage

Diane could often be found tending to her beautiful gardens, flowers, and grounds at her home. She helped many gardens get established in the Carthage area and other areas of the country. She loved playing cards and hosting family outings which displayed her passion for cooking, especially during the holidays. She was also ready for an adventure and traveling to foreign country’s was a passion. She was a member of the Carthage Area Hospital Auxiliary and was well known for her silk flower arrangements which were sold at the gift shop in the hospital. She was a member of the Red Hats Society, was a very gifted painter, an excellent seamstress and loved watching and spending time with her grandchildren.