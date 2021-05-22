Dr. Ty Stone announced as finalist for presidency at Michigan college

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Dr. Ty Stone, president of Jefferson Community College, is a finalist for a presidency at Delta College in University Center, Michigan.
The community college made that announcement on its website, and is planning public forums for people to learn more about Dr. Stone and the other two candidates.
Stone’s public forum will be held on Thursday, May 27th at 10:45 a.m.
Delta College vice president of Instruction and Learning, Reva Curry is also up for the job, along with Michael Gavin, vice president of Learning at Anne Arundel Community College in Arnold, Maryland.
Stone took over at JCC in July of 2017. This isn’t the first time she’s found herself a finalist for a presidency at another college. She was up for a job at Tidewater Community College in Virginia in 2019, but withdrew her candidacy.
