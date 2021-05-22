Gary L. Shatraw, 68, of Akwesasne

AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Gary L. Shatraw, 68, passed away Tuesday morning, May 19, 2021 at Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake
Gary was a laborer for various construction companies and was also self-employed for many years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing bingo, visiting the casino, and cooking. Gary cherished the time he was able spend with his children and grandchildren.
Gary is survived by his children, Marlana Young of Fulton; Gary Vangordon, Jr. of Fulton, Guy David Goff, III of Chateaugay; Travis Goff of Cornwall Island; and Erica Benedict of Akwesasne; his grandchildren, Sidney Isaiah Williams, Alyssa Vangordon, Guy David Goff, IV, Raedin and Raegin Goff Lazore, Melissa Benedict and Analexia Cruz; and his mother-in-law, Josephine Tarbell of Massena.
He is also survived by his sisters, Judy Kolar, Tammy Villnave Shatraw, and Debra Payne; his brothers, Jay, Dale, and Mark Shatraw; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Arnold Shatraw and Beverly Jackson; he was predeceased by his longtime companion, Esther Carney on October 7, 2017 and a grandson, Richie Young.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena where friends and family may share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com
