JCC students get the red carpet treatment for graduation

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - For more than 50 years, Jefferson Community College grads walked the stage in the McVean Gymnasium to receive their diplomas. This year, they walked a red carpet. The college held what it calls a Diplomapalooza on Saturday. Families drove alongside their grads as they were recognized for their hard work.
“It’s been great because I have been locked inside for the whole year,” said Briana Estrada, a JCC graduate, “so it’s nice to be able to be out and celebrate with people.”
“It’s pretty exciting, it’s actually a big relief,” said Nakiya Joseph, another JCC graduate. “The stress was coming down but I’m actually really happy to actually get the degree and experience the whole graduation.”
Roughly 165 students participated in Saturday’s event, which is only about a third of the students receiving a degree from JCC this spring.
A tremendous accomplishment given the challenges these students have faced this last year.
“It’s been crazy. I prefer to be in the classroom setting but I have learned to overcome some obstacles to do it from the house and remote learning and stuff,” said Jason Valentin, a JCC graduate, “so it’s been a challenge but it’s been worth it.”
With no traditional in person commencement, this was an opportunity for car loads of supporters to cheer on their graduate. President Dr. Ty Stone hopes to see just as much joy for years to come.
“This was a little more festive than what we normally do for our commencement,” said Dr. Stone, “so hopefully we can interject some of that, the festiveness into our commencements moving forward.”
