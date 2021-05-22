Saturday Sports: Local action from the LAX field to the diamond

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was another busy Saturday locally on the high school sports scene, with baseball, softball, girls lacrosse, and boys lacrosse all on the schedule.
Indian River at South Jeffeson- Boy’s Lacrosse
We begin in Adams, where the South Jeff Spartans hosted Indian River in a boy’s Frontier League lacrosse matchup.
In the 1st quarter, Indian River opened with Connor McMahon feeding Joseph Petrus for the score.
Three minutes later, I.R. ties it up when Austin Mesler goes low for the goal.
2nd quarter, Indian River regains the lead when Ramsey Burnard unloads a blast that dents the net.
The game goes into overtime, with a final score of 9-8- South Jefferson comes out on top.
Canandaigua at South Jefferson- Girl’s Lacrosse
It was a big non-league battle as the South Jeff Lady Spartan took on Canandaigua.
Canandaigua strikes first when Emily York scores. Three minutes later, another Canandaigua score by Olivia Schorr.
Canandaigua ramps the lead to six-nothing. South Jeff rallies with its first score by Jordyn Badalato. Then a second by Carson Burnash.
South Jefferson fights back for the win in double overtime. South Jeff over Canandaigua 11-10.
Alexandria at Belleville-Henderson- Softball
On the softball diamond, Belleville Henderson hosted Alexandria in Frontier League play.
Top of the fifth, Jayden Travers’ blooper falls behind 2nd. Bridgette Watson comes in to score, putting Alexandria up 4-3.
Top of the sixth, Alexandria adds to its lead when Kylie Felder scores on the wild pitch.
Alexandria goes on to beat Belleville-Henderson 6-3.
Thousand Islands at Belleville-Henderson- Baseball
Turning to the baseball diamond, the Belleville-Henderson panthers hosting Thousand Islands in a Frontier League baseball contest.
Top of the third, 6-0 Vikings when Wyatt Parliment rips a shot over the bag at 3rd for a base hit. Braden Mason comes in to score. 7-0 Thousand Islands.
Mason also getting work done on the mound, getting a strikeout to end the 2nd inning.
T.I. beats Belleville-Henderson 12 to 6.
