Sheila M. Gladding, 56, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Sheila M. Gladding, 56, a resident of East Orvis Street, passed away unexpectedly Friday afternoon, May 21, 2021 at Massena Hospital.
Sheila was born on November 1, 1964 in Massena, the daughter of the late Alfred A. and Nora (Matott) Parrotte. She attended Massena Central School and later proudly achieved her GED. A marriage to Ryland Gladding ended in divorce.
Sheila was a longtime employee of Woody’s General Store and more recently at Dollar Tree. She enjoyed doing arts and crafts, camping, and had a great love for animals, most tenderly about dogs. Sheila cherished the time she was able to be with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren.
Sheila is survived by her children, Brian and Jessica Gladding, Rusty and Marisha Gladding, Matthew Gladding, AJ and Valerie Sawinski, and Korrina Parrotte, all of Massena; her beloved grandchildren, Ryland, Liam, Audrey, Harmon, Raevyn, Genevieve, Beatris, and Freya; her siblings, Norma Jean Fitzgerald of Massena; Norm and Anne Parrotte and Bruce and Venitta Parrotte, all of Appleton, Wisconsin; and Carolyn Parrotte of Massena; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her longtime companion, Dawn Condon on January 22, 2018; and a brother, Carl J. “Coo” Parrotte on April 23, 2009.
Friends may call on Thursday 4-7:00 PM at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where a celebration of her life will be held at 7:00 PM. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Pine Grove Cemetery, Massena.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Canton-Potsdam Hospital Cancer Treatment Center or the Massena Humane Society.
Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
