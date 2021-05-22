SUNY Potsdam Grads walk across the stage for commencement 2021

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - SUNY Potsdam graduates got the chance to walk across the stage and get their diplomas in person today.
The school held three commencement ceremonies for students and faculty, while adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.
Those in attendance wore a mask at all times and kept six feet of social distance, except when getting a diploma.
SUNY Potsdam President Doctor Kristin Esterberg congratulated the graduates and honored Doctor Lonel Woods, Crane School of Music’s interim dean who died suddenly this past week.
“I know that he would want us to celebrate you, and all that you have accomplished,” Dr. Esterberg said. “He would be laughing with the joy of your commencement, singing your achievements. And so, I will honor Dr. Woods by honoring you, the graduates.”
While students could attend the ceremonies in person, guests couldn’t, so the school live streamed the event on Youtube and also recognized ‘virtual’ graduates that were not present for the ceremony.
