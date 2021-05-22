With hopes for a safe riding season, a blessing of the bikes

TOWN OF WILNA, N.Y. (WWNY) - The weather is warmer, and motorcycle riding season is in full-swing. In the Town of Wilna, some riders took time on Saturday to focus on safety, with a bike blessing
The event was hosted by the Veterans Motorcycle Club, Chapter 11. The blessing, at their clubhouse on State Route 3 near Carthage, included scripture readings and prayers from club chaplain, Robert “Turtle” Turlington, who told the crowd that faith turned his life around.
“Here I am, talking about Jesus, and before I wanted nothing to do with Jesus,” Turlington said. “So he knows what’s going on in our lives.”
After the blessing, the attendees donated 20 dollars each to participate in a 75 mile ride. Organizers say proceeds will go to local programs for veterans.
