Ahead of Memorial Day, honoring Revolutionary War Veterans

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The American flag has 13 stripes, one for each original American colony. It was during the colonial era when soldiers put their lives on the line to fight for independence.
Fifteen of those soldiers are buried at Brookside Cemetery in Watertown.
“We need more patriotism,” said Anne Davis of the Daughters of the American Revolution, LeRay de Chaumont Chapter.
That’s why Anne Davis is here. She is a former leader of a local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution- the group that helped organize this ceremony, along with the Sons of the American Revolution.
They salute Revolutionary War vets one week before Memorial Day, to remember the men and woman who’ve paid the ultimate sacrifice to help build our nation.
“Memorial Day isn’t all about a picnic,” Davis said.
She says it’s about the soldiers, their names, and their stories.
“Lieutenant John Harper, born 25 September, 1740, and was engaged in the Battle of Bunker Hill.”
“Sergeant Major Adino Goodenough.”
“Sergeant Isaac Wilson.”
That last name means a lot to Sherry Wilson. She is a descendant of Sergeant Isaac Wilson and has been a member of Daughters of the American Revolution for 50 years to honor him.
The flags laid out for the soldiers are not their final resting places. Their grave sites are spread throughout the cemetery. But it was on this Sunday, centuries later, that their memories and stories continued to live on.
