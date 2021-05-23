Runners hit the Black River Trail this weekend

BLACK RIVER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Hundreds of runners laced up their sneakers this weekend to hit the Black River Trail.
The organization Willow Running hosted three races Saturday and two more Sunday, welcoming 280 runners throughout the weekend. The COVID-19 pandemic canceled what would have been Willow Running’s first race on the Black River Trail last year. The race’s director, Michelle Samoraj, says participants sprinted to the sign-up sheets this year, with nearly all of the races sold out.
“People are dying to get out and do stuff, so they’re very happy to be here. We get emails and comments on Facebook all the time, (saying) ‘thank you, we just want to get out and do stuff and see people,’ ” Samoraj said.
Money raised from this weekend’s races will go to the Volunteer Transportation Center.
The first place winner of Sunday morning’s 5k was Tim Stahlnecker. He finished in 16 minutes and 35 seconds.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.