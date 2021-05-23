State: 64% of adult New Yorkers have received at least one dose of COVID vaccine

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday that more New Yorkers are getting the COVID-19 vaccine, as the state’s overall average positivity rate continues a 48-day decline.
Cuomo reports the New York administered nearly 98-thousand doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours. 64% of adult New Yorkers (18 years old and up) have received at least one shot, while 55% of adult New Yorkers have completed the vaccine series.
In the north country region, just under 200,000 people have been fully vaccinated.
As people continue to get the vaccine, the state’s 7-day average COVID positivity rate has dropped to .92%, the lowest since September 23rd of last year. Hospitalizations are also down to numbers not seen since last November.
On Saturday, the north country region’s average positivity rate stood at 1.47%.
