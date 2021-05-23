Sunday Sports: South Jeff softball squad finally breaks in turf field

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) - It took awhile, but the South Jeff softball team finally got a chance to play their first game on the new turf field in Adams on Wednesday, as they hosted Indian River.
Coach Steve Randall’s squad was set to play a few games on the turf last year, but COVID-19 and the cancellation of the spring sports season dashed those hopes. Randall says he feels fortunate to have the turf as an option to play games on.
”I’m an old fashioned guy, so I like softball on dirt,” Randall said. “With the weather we get up here it was a nice option. The field we have up in Adams Center is a little sandy right now, so Mr. Wiley asked us if we wanted to play on it and the girls are excited about it so yeah, it’s a nice option to have.”
The Lady Spartans didn’t waste much time making themselves feel at home in their new digs, scoring 5 runs in the first inning en route to an 11-nothing win over Indian River. The players, giving the turf field the thumbs up after the game.
”It was actually a lot better than I expected. I expected it to be really bouncy and everything to move really fast but it was actually really nice and I really liked it,” said South Jeff junior, Emma Schafer.
”I mean, it’s a big adjustment compared to playing on dirt, but it’s a lot of fun and I think it plays out in our favor very well. It’s just, it’s a new experience for everyone but I think it’s fun,” said junior Alayna Bush.
South Jeff still plans to call the field in Adams Center home, but plan on playing one or two more games on the turf this season.
Oh, and by the way, Schafer would toss a no hitter in the team’s inaugural game, making it a special day for the Lady Spartans.
“I guess I blessed the field,” Schafer said.
