Tommy D. Whitford, 61, formerly of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Tommy D. Whitford, 61, of 956 Middle Road, Oswego and formerly of Watertown passed away May 21, 2021 at his home where he was surrounded by his loving family.
Born on June 8, 1959 in Watertown, son of William and Betty (Reynolds) Whitford, he attended Watertown High School.
Tommy worked various jobs in Watertown and Oswego before retiring after an injury while working.
He loved to go fishing, camping, and to ride his 4 wheeler. He enjoyed painting pictures, helping friends and family with small projects and fixing things, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Among his survivors are his beloved companion of 30 years, Patricia Edick, Oswego; six children, Tammy Whitford and her companion, Michael Neville, Brad Whitford, Becky (Mathew) Bradford, Laura (Jonathan) Duffy, Ronny Whitford and his companion, Joey Lynn, and Valerie Whitford and her companion John McMahon, all of Oswego; nine grandchildren, Abrianna, Madison, Kayden, Kylie, Arianna, Braydin, Aubree, Wyatt and Isaac; two brothers, Larry and Steven Whitford, Watertown; a sister and brother in law, Bonnie (Mike) Malone; many nieces, nephews and his beloved dog, Pugsley.
Calling hours will be held Noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 26th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St., Watertown.
Burial will follow in N. Watertown Cemetery.
