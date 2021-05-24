Athlete of the Week: Nate Eastman

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Nate Eastwood of Massena had a chance to close the chapter on his high school football career with style.
He’s the Watertown Savings Bank – 7 News Athlete of the Week for May 21, 2021.
The talented senior was only able to play one game this spring.
He took advantage of the opportunity by carrying the ball 12 times for 247 yards in a victory over Malone. He scored three touchdowns on runs of 29-45 and 80 yards. And on defense, he made a couple of key tackles.
You can hear from him and see him in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.
