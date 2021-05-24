Back to school in September? Governor says it’s likely

WANTAGH, N.Y. (WWNY) - With the state’s positivity rates on the decline and as more people get vaccinated, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said it’s likely schools will be able to have in-classroom learning full time in the fall.
“We have to get back to school,” the governor said, “and upon the current trajectory, there’s no reason why we can’t open schools statewide in September.”
Barring anything unexpected, such as vaccine-resistant COVID-19 variants, “I don’t see any reason why we can’t open all schools,” he said.
The governor said it’s important to get kids back in school because remote learning “was the best that we could do in a bad situation, but by no stretch of the imagination is remote learning a substitute for in-class participation.”
He said many students suffered over the past year because they either didn’t have the right equipment at home or their households didn’t have adequate – if any – internet connection.
“If you ask me today, all schools open statewide in September, unless there’s a dramatic in the COVID trajectory,” Cuomo said.
As far as mandating vaccines for eligible students, that’s under discussion, he said, “and it’s a controversial topic of discussion.” Many parents took their children out of school when the state mandated the measles vaccine about two years ago.
At this point, the state can’t mandate vaccinations while vaccines are still under emergency authorization.
