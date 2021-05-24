Betty A. Pellegrino, 90, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Betty Ann (Golden) Pellegrino, 90, a longtime resident of Roosevelt Street, passed away early Saturday morning, May 22, 2021 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Betty was born on January 19, 1931 in Saranac Lake, the daughter of the late William and Lillian (Brown) Golden. She attended St. Bernard’s Catholic School through eighth grade and graduated from Saranac Lake High School in 1948. On July 25, 1953, she married Frank J. Pellegrino. Frank predeceased her on September 21, 2020.
Betty first worked for a time at Alcoa before the construction of the Seaway started in 1955. At that time she accepted a secretarial position with UHL, Hall and Rich, a civil engineering firm responsible for the design of the St. Lawrence Seaway and Power Project, she continued with them until 1961. In the mid 60′s she worked for St. Mary’s Church, where she was involved in CCD planning and also worked for Trinity Catholic School. She was a longtime communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister for many years. Additionally, Betty was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and League of the Sacred Heart where she once served as their President and Treasurer. She enjoyed reading, knitting, and sewing.
Betty is survived by her daughters, Pamela Devine and her husband, Drew of Bloomington, Indiana and JoAnn Pellegrino and her companion, Mike Dishaw of Massena; her grandchildren, Tyler and Matthew Devine, Ryan Smith and his wife, Elysa, Brandon Zembek, Jason Zembek and his companion Lane Perl; and her great grandchildren, Madelyn Hirschey and Oliver and Giada Smith.
Also surviving Betty are her sisters, Shirley O’Neil of Bloomingdale, New York; Sylvia Holmes of Delphi Falls, New York; and Mary Lawson of St. Petersburg, Florida; her brother, Jack Golden of St. Petersburg, Florida; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Betty was predeceased by a son, Kevin E. Pellegrino in September 1984; her sister, Dorothy Salmon; and her brothers, Claude Golden and William Golden, Jr.
There will be no public calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 PM on Friday, May 28th at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Rev. Mark Reilly, celebrating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Massena.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made in her memory to Trinity Catholic School Endowment Fund.
Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences to her family online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.