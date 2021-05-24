Betty A. Pellegrino, 90, of Massena

Betty first worked for a time at Alcoa before the construction of the Seaway started in 1955. At that time she accepted a secretarial position with UHL, Hall and Rich, a civil engineering firm responsible for the design of the St. Lawrence Seaway and Power Project, she continued with them until 1961. In the mid 60′s she worked for St. Mary’s Church, where she was involved in CCD planning and also worked for Trinity Catholic School. She was a longtime communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister for many years. Additionally, Betty was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and League of the Sacred Heart where she once served as their President and Treasurer. She enjoyed reading, knitting, and sewing.