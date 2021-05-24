Clinton E. Pierce, 78, of Theresa

THERESA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Clinton E. Pierce, 78, of Bridge Street, passed away, Friday morning, May 21, 2021 at home.
Born on August 2, 1942 in Oil City, Pennsylvania, he was a son of Harold and Helen French Pierce and he attended Alexandria Bay Schools.
Clinton married Roseline V. Davis on August 11, 1962 at the Redwood United Methodist Church with the Rev. Harold H. Pennock, then pastor, officiating. The couple has resided in Theresa, NY since 1967. Roseline passed away July 23, 1995.
He retired from the New York Air Brake, Watertown, NY, after 32 years as a machinist.
Clinton enjoyed hunting, camping, socializing and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include 4 daughters; Cindy and Daniel Running, Wanda and Roy Davis, Mary Bauer and Roseline “Lynn” Pierce, all of Theresa, NY; a half-brother, Manny and Greta Slate, Redwood, NY; 19 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be private and burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Theresa, NY.
To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.