George T Sehring, of Waddington

George was born on August 11, 1941 in Herkimer N.Y the only child of George and Mildred (VanHorn) Sehring. He was educated in Mohawk Schools. Prior to his retirement, George worked for 33 years as a New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Officer. George had a passion for the outdoors and could always be found fishing or hunting. He also loved time spent with his family and many special friends.