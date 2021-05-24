George T Sehring, of Waddington

WADDINGTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - George T Sehring passed away peacefully Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the Saint Joseph’s Home in Ogdensburg with his family by his side.
George was born on August 11, 1941 in Herkimer N.Y the only child of George and Mildred (VanHorn) Sehring. He was educated in Mohawk Schools. Prior to his retirement, George worked for 33 years as a New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Officer. George had a passion for the outdoors and could always be found fishing or hunting. He also loved time spent with his family and many special friends.
George is survived by his wife of 31 years, Paula Sehring, his daughter Patricia A Sehring (Paul) and son George J.Sehring (Margaret). He also leaves behind three stepchildren Carolyn, Sandra, and David and a stepsister Karen Jacobson. He was especially proud of his thirteen grandchildren Jonathan, Haley(Luke), Maggie, Katlyn, Claire, Emma, Lily, Sydney, Cassandra, Teegan, Emma, Laura and Nathan. George was predeceased by his parents George and Mildred, and his step mother Doris Sehring.
George’s family is deeply grateful to the staff at the Saint Joseph’s Home for their compassion and care shown to George during this difficult time.
Calling hours will be Wednesday, May 26, 2021 from 4 PM to 7 PM with a funeral service following at 7 PM at the Phillips Memorial Home, 28 Clinton St., Waddington NY. Burial will take place on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 1 PM at the Mohawk Cemetery in Mohawk NY.
The family requests those wishing to express sympathy to consider making a donation to the Waddington Food Pantry or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Friends and family can offer online condolences and share stories and tributes of George at www.phillipsmemorial.com
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.