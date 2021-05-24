givenny has successful fundraiser

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The #givenny campaign raised tens of thousands of dollars this year.
Organizer Jen Cross-Hodge said the total was more than $42,000, including a $10,000 match from the Northern New York Community Foundation.
Watch the video above for her interview on 7 News This Morning.
The money will be shared among the 61 nonprofits from Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties that participated.
You can find out more at nnycf.org/givenny or on the campaign’s Facebook page.
