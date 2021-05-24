#givenny has successful fundraiser

#givenny campaign
By 7 News Staff | May 24, 2021 at 8:09 AM EDT - Updated May 24 at 8:09 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The #givenny campaign raised tens of thousands of dollars this year.

Organizer Jen Cross-Hodge said the total was more than $42,000, including a $10,000 match from the Northern New York Community Foundation.

The money will be shared among the 61 nonprofits from Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties that participated.

You can find out more at nnycf.org/givenny or on the campaign’s Facebook page.

