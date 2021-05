NORFOLK, N.Y. (WWNY) - Graveside services for 96 year old Patricia M. Clarke, a resident of the Riverledge Nursing Home in Ogdensburg, will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. in the Visitation Cemetery in Norfolk with Rev. Garry Giroux presiding. Mrs. Clarke passed away on December 10, 2020. Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk.