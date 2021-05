NORFOLK, N.Y. (WWNY) -Graveside services for 87 year old Walter J. Bond, a resident of 3 South Main Street, Norfolk, will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Bixby Cemetery in Norfolk. Mr. Bond passed away on February 19, 2021 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk.