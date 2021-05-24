Katherine “Katie” M. Phelps, 84, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Katherine “Katie” M. Phelps, age 84, of Gouverneur, passed away on May 20, 2021 at the Gouverneur Hospital.
There will be no services. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Katie was born on June 19, 1936 in the Town of Macomb to the late James E. and Doris (Alguire) McManus. She graduated from Gouverneur High School in 1955 and married Charles A. Phelps on October 17, 1956 at the Gouverneur Methodist Parsonage.
Mrs. Phelps worked at the McAdam Cheese Factory in Heuvelton for 18 years before retiring in 1978. She has lived in the Gouverneur are all of her married life and really enjoyed going to Garage Sales.
Her survivors include her husband, Charles Phelps, a daughter, Gail Raven, and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is predeceased by a son, Charles W. Phelps, a daughter, Cindy L. Phelps, and brothers, Edward and Ray McManus.
Donations in Katie’s memory can be made to the Hailesboro Cemetery Association, 21 Sands Road, Gouverneur NY 13642 or the Gouverneur Volunteer Rescue Squad, PO Box 164, Gouverneur NY 13642.
