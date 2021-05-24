Lewis County looks to solve water problems in some communities

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lewis County is hoping to help solve water woes for some of its smaller villages and towns. Copenhagen could benefit after struggling with its water supply last year.
Lewis County Director of Planning & Community Development Casandra Buell is just one person working to find ways to improve the the county’s water districts.
“Through this study, the engineers are really helping the county assess what could the county’s role be,” she said.
The study she’s talking about is happening now and focuses on water districts in the center of Lewis County, like the towns of Watson, Martinsburg, Lowville, Denmark, and the village of Copenhagen, where last fall, residents found themselves in a state of emergency due to a water shortage.
When Mayor Mark Souva ran for office, one of his issues was solving Copenhagen’s interim water problems. Souva says he’s happy the village has a partner with the county.
“It’s great to have the county coming on board to help us out with this to plan out the roadmap of what we can do to further help the village with this water issue,” he said.
The study will explore options like having Copenhagen link with West Carthage for water. It could create a water district board with local officials making decisions, advocating for the region together.
And the county could pitch in with it’s man power and resources.
“The county wants to be a support system for these municipalities to get these projects underway because we know that it’s a huge variable to our economic development and sustainability,” said Buell.
Buell expects the study to wrap up this summer. As for when long term solutions will flow to places like Copenhagen, that could take a few years.
