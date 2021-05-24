Louise “Kawennahente” Gray, 71, of Akwesasne

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Louise Kawennahente Gray, 71, of St. Regis Road passed away early Sunday morning, May 23, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a brief illness.
Louise was born on June 30, 1949 on Cornwall Island, the daughter of the late Peter S. and Agnes (Square) White. On June 26, 1971, she married Arnold R. Gray at St. Regis Catholic Church with Rev. Francis Arsenault, officiating.
While living in Rochester, Louise worked for a time at Stromberg-Carlson and the Blue and White Tavern. She later worked in various roles at Mohawk Bingo Palace for many years. She was a communicant of St. Regis Catholic Church and a member the Andrew W. Cook American Legion Post 1479 Auxiliary. She enjoyed doing artwork, playing pool, softball, cooking, and a was dedicated homemaker to her husband and sons.
Louise is survived by her husband, Arnold; 3 sons, Shannon Gray of Akwesasne, Mitchell Gray of Rooseveltown, and Charles Gray of Akwesasne; her siblings and their families, Mary White and her son, Jerome; Catherine Gray and her children, Rob (Kelly Jo) and Gwen (Lloyd); Louis White; Julia White (Woody McDonald) and her son, Cory (Crystal); and Charles White.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Mitchell, Peter, and Matthew White, and her sister, Christine White.
Friends may call Wednesday 4-7:00 PM at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena where funeral services will be held at 7:00 PM with Rev. Jerome Pastores, officiating. Burial will be held privately on Cornwall Island.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society.
Memories may be shared and condolences offered online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
