Louise “Kawennahente” Gray, 71, of Akwesasne

While living in Rochester, Louise worked for a time at Stromberg-Carlson and the Blue and White Tavern. She later worked in various roles at Mohawk Bingo Palace for many years. She was a communicant of St. Regis Catholic Church and a member the Andrew W. Cook American Legion Post 1479 Auxiliary. She enjoyed doing artwork, playing pool, softball, cooking, and a was dedicated homemaker to her husband and sons.