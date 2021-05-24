Mary E. Housel, 90, of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mary E. Housel, 90, of Houghton Road, passed away, Saturday, May 22, 2021 in the Emergency Room at River Hospital, Alexandria Bay, NY, after being stricken at home.
Born on September 18, 1930 in Carthage, New York, one of eleven children, daughter of the late John and Emma Cassinough Hemingway and she was educated in local schools.
Mary married Arthur F. Davis in 1948. The couple has lived on the Houghton Rd., since 1965. Mr. Davis died December 29, 1988. She later married, Charles Housel on July 17, 1993.
Mary enjoyed collecting dolls and various knick-knacks.
Survivors include her husband, Charles; three sons and daughters-in-laws, Arthur Jr. “Butch” and Dee Davis, South Carolina, Richard and Patricia Davis, Theresa, NY, Gary and Cheryl Davis, Philadelphia, NY; two daughters and sons-in-law, Beverly and Ed Graham, Hammond, NY, Carol and Gerald Martin of W. Virginia; a step-son, Jeffery Housel and wife Karen, Bethlehem, PA; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
A son, Alvin as a young child, a daughter, Shirley Bice, a step-son, Charles Housel Jr., and a step-daughter, Pamela Housel all pre deceased her.
Calling hours will be held 5-7 pm, Friday May 28, 2021 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
