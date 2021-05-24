Massena man says judge threatened him with jail over disability

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Allan Addison remembers walking into the St. Lawrence County Courthouse, not knowing if he’d come back out. He was on trial for felony criminal mischief.
But, the Massena man says he was threatened with jail time – repeatedly – even before the trial finished.
“I felt like I was getting bullied at school again...and now I can’t stand up to the bully because he’s going to put me in jail,” he said.
Addison says county Judge Greg Storie threatened to hold him in contempt of court several times during his April trial. Contempt can mean 30 days in jail. All, Addison says, because he kept trying to make a simple point.
“I can’t hear. All I was trying to say is I cannot hear,” he said.
Addison was born with hearing impairments. The court provided him with a hearing device.
But, he said Judge Storie would not allow its use at conferences in his chambers. A courts system spokesman told 7 News the device is “not technically feasible” in chambers.
Addison also said there were problems with the device in the courtroom.
“I shouldn’t be picked on because I can’t hear. I’m sorry I’m not perfect. I didn’t ask to be born that way,” said Addison.
Addison said he wasn’t allowed to speak out, so at times he resorted to hand signals. But, despite all the words he couldn’t hear, two that he had been waiting for finally rang out on May 3.
“Not guilty. And when they said not guilty, that was the best thing,” he said.
Now Addison wants to be sure he’s heard. He has called the 4th Judicial District, which oversees St. Lawrence County. He was told to write a letter. He plans to.
Judge Storie could not be reached for comment. The courts system spokesman said Storie has been sent to Schenectady County Court for “further familiarization with court processes and procedures.” He said it’s common practice.
The federal Americans with Disabilities Act requires that courts take steps to communicate effectively with people with disabilities. The New York State Court System, on its web site, says it complies.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.