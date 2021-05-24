Michael W. Loper, 76, of Lyons Falls

LYONS FALLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Michael W. Loper, 76, died Saturday evening, May 22, 2021 with his family at his side at the Sunset Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Boonville.
Michael was born on July 27, 1944 in Portland, IN, the son of the late Charles and Helen (Twigg) Loper. Mike graduated from Portland High School. On September 28, 1963 he married Joan E. Black at the United Methodist Church in Glenfield with Rev. Carl Disbrow officiating. Mike retired from Carrier Corporation in E. Syracuse where he was an assembler and forklift operator.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joan; daughter Debra (Glen) Yousey; daughter-in-law, Sharon Loper; eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren; brother, John Loper; brothers-in-law, Russel (Betty) Black and David Black.
Mike is predeceased by two sons, Andrew C. Loper and Wayne M. Loper, nine brothers and sisters.
Mike was a member of the Greig United Methodist Church. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, did a little trap shooting, and loved gardening.
Family will receive friends from 10:00am until 12:00 noon on Thursday, May 27th at the Greig United Methodist Church, followed by a memorial service at 12:00 P.M. with Parrish Lewis and Dorothy Spear officiating. Burial will follow in Sands Cemetery.
On-line condolences of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com
