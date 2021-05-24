More than 1,000 flags fly outside Carthage High School

TOWN OF CHAMPION, N.Y. (WWNY) - You won’t miss them on State Route 26. More than 1,000 flags, big and small, have been placed in front of Carthage High School for Memorial Day.
The Carthage Teachers Association does this with help from the VFW Auxiliary.
All of the smaller flags were purchased by members of the community. All proceeds will go to graduating seniors at Carthage who going into education or nursing.
“When we first started this, it was at 400 flags. We’re over 1,400 now. It’s hard work but, boy, when we look at the end, it’s great results,” said Angela Robbins, vice president, Carthage Teachers Association.
The display will be up through Monday night.
