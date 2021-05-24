Jefferson County crowns new Dairy Princess

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A new Jefferson County Dairy Princess has been crowned.
Seventeen-year-old Esther Zumbach was crowned Sunday afternoon during the 58th annual Jefferson County Dairy Princess coronation.
Zumbach follows Elizabeth Hyman, who held the Jefferson County Dairy Princess title this past year while also claiming the second alternate title in the New York State Dairy Princess Pageant.
Thirteen-year-old Katherine Rastley was crowned a dairy princess ambassador.
