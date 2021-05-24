7 News interview: Watertown City Council candidate Ben Shoen

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - We conclude our interviews with the 10 candidates for Watertown City Council.
Ben Shoen sat down with 7 News anchor John Moore.
He says he wants to learn more about allowing a marijuana dispensary in the city, believes two pools and a splashpad are adequate and that federal COVID relief money should be used on infrastructure.
On the fire department, Shoen says the city should compare staffing with similarly-sized cities.
He is in favor of gradual tax increases to prepare for the “fiscal cliff” when the city’s hydropower deal ends, and he contemplates the idea of a “flat” property tax based on square footage versus value.
The city council primary is Tuesday, June 22.
Watch Shoen’s interview above.
