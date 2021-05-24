7 News interview: Watertown City Council candidate Ben Shoen

WWNY 7 News interview: Watertown City Council candidate Ben Shoen
May 24, 2021

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - We conclude our interviews with the 10 candidates for Watertown City Council.

Ben Shoen sat down with 7 News anchor John Moore.

He says he wants to learn more about allowing a marijuana dispensary in the city, believes two pools and a splashpad are adequate and that federal COVID relief money should be used on infrastructure.

On the fire department, Shoen says the city should compare staffing with similarly-sized cities.

He is in favor of gradual tax increases to prepare for the “fiscal cliff” when the city’s hydropower deal ends, and he contemplates the idea of a “flat” property tax based on square footage versus value.

The city council primary is Tuesday, June 22.

Watch Shoen’s interview above.

