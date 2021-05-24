Police: Ogdensburg man pulled knife on Walmart employees

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 44 year old Ogdensburg man faces felony charges after he allegedly pulled a knife on Walmart employees.
Harlow Perry Jr. of 1308 Ford Street is being held without bail in the St. Lawrence County Jail.
He’s charged with first-degree robbery and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
City police were called to the Ogdensburg Walmart Sunday afternoon.
Store employees reported a man pulled a knife on them when they confronted him about a theft.
Police said “observant citizens” gave them information that led to Perry’s arrest.
The Ogdensburg Police Department was assisted by state police and the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
